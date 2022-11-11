Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €41.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.00) target price on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($55.00) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($58.00) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($49.00) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.00) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Danone Stock Performance

BN opened at €49.53 ($49.53) on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($61.87) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($72.13). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €49.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €52.39.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

