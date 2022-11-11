Darelle Online Solutions (CVE:DAR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. (CVE:DAR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 223700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Darelle Online Solutions Stock Down 66.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$368,540.48 and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Darelle Online Solutions Company Profile

Darelle Online Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online raffle lottery system to charities in British Columbia. Its online raffle program enables charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage their raffle tickets and 50/50 draws through online. The company was formerly known as Free Energy International Inc and changed its name to Darelle Online Solutions Inc in April 2016.

