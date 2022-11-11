Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Short Interest Up 80.0% in October

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Trading Up 2.2 %

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.12. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 363. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.52. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $97.16 and a 12 month high of $183.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUAVF. Redburn Partners began coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

