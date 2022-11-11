Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 188 at Credit Suisse Group

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 222 to CHF 188 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Dätwyler Price Performance
DATWY stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. Dätwyler has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.39.
About Dätwyler
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dätwyler (DATWY)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dätwyler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dätwyler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.