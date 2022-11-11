Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) Price Target Lowered to CHF 188 at Credit Suisse Group

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 222 to CHF 188 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dätwyler Price Performance

DATWY stock opened at $84.00 on Monday. Dätwyler has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.39.

About Dätwyler

Dätwyler Holding AG manufactures and sells elastomer components for health care, mobility, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries in Europe, North America, South America, and Asia. It operates through Healthcare Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Healthcare Solutions segment offers rubber components for prefilled syringes, pens, and injection systems; components and closures for injectable drugs in vials; and rubber components for blood collection systems, IV administration sets, disposable syringes, diagnostics and medical devices, etc.

