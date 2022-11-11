David B. Healey Sells 200 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) VP David B. Healey sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,225 shares in the company, valued at $853,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
California Water Service Group Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $62.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.23. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05.
California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
California Water Service Group Company Profile
California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.
