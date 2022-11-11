David Portnoy Purchases 20,000 Shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) CEO David Portnoy purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 204,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,951.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, David Portnoy acquired 3,850 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $18,865.00.

Cryo-Cell International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of CCEL stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.35. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.96.

Cryo-Cell International Announces Dividend

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Trading of Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cryo-Cell International in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

About Cryo-Cell International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

Featured Stories

