Davis R M Inc. Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 5.4 %

DFAT opened at $45.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.79. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $49.51.

