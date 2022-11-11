Davis R M Inc. Grows Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,784,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 399,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 315,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Camden National Stock Performance

Camden National Dividend Announcement

CAC stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $641.66 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $40.46 and a 1 year high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.83%.

Camden National Company Profile



Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.



