Davis R M Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Davis R M Inc. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

