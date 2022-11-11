Davis R M Inc. Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

EPD opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.76. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

