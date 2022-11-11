Decentraland Reaches Market Capitalization of $966.08 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. During the last week, Decentraland has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $966.08 million and $132.34 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00002983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.63 or 0.00587343 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,293.66 or 0.30593733 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org.

Buying and Selling Decentraland

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

