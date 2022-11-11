Deepmatter Group (LON:DMTR) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Deepmatter Group PLC (LON:DMTR – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 75,119,809 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 640% from the average daily volume of 10,146,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Deepmatter Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.11.

About Deepmatter Group

Deepmatter Group Plc is a big data and analysis company which has built a platform – DigitalGlassware™, focused on enabling reproducibility in chemistry. They focus on the discovery, development, and manufacture of small molecules and nano-materials. It is involved in digitization of chemical space coupled with chemical drug discovery.

