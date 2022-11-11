DEI (DEI) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 11th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DEI has traded up 12.7% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.34 billion and $6,607.76 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.00358382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00023925 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.