dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at TD Securities

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DNTL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Trading Down 2.6 %
DNTL traded down C$0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.81. 95,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,524. The firm has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53. dentalcorp has a 12-month low of C$6.58 and a 12-month high of C$18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28.
About dentalcorp
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
