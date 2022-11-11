dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.44.

dentalcorp Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSE DNTL traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$6.81. 95,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,524. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

dentalcorp Company Profile

In related news, Director Graham Lawrence Rosenberg purchased 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,161.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,490 shares in the company, valued at C$373,625.34.



dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.



