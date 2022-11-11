dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target Lowered to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
DNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$16.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, dentalcorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.44.
dentalcorp Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of TSE DNTL traded down C$0.18 on Thursday, reaching C$6.81. 95,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,524. dentalcorp has a fifty-two week low of C$6.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -6.53.
dentalcorp Company Profile
dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a network of approximately 458 dental practices supported by approximately 7,400 team members, including 1,400 dentists, 1,700 hygienists, and 4,100 auxiliary dental health professionals.
