Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the October 15th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 342,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dermata Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.70% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dermata Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. Dermata Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $5.50.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

Further Reading

