Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock remained flat at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.48.
About Destiny Media Technologies
