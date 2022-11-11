Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in October

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock remained flat at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 1.08. Destiny Media Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.48.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.