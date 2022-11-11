Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €160.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($165.00) to €160.00 ($160.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Cowen lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($119.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($215.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.
ADDYY stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
