Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €160.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($165.00) to €160.00 ($160.00) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Cowen lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of adidas from €119.00 ($119.00) to €135.00 ($135.00) in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cheuvreux downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on adidas from €215.00 ($215.00) to €185.00 ($185.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.60.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

ADDYY stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. adidas has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

adidas Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.