Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Price Target to $35.00

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Select Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SEM opened at $23.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.90. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Select Medical

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

