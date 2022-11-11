Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $161.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

Walmart Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

