Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $161.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $162.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.
Walmart Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $142.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.78. Walmart has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $386.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,874 shares of company stock worth $298,616,900. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 398.9% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 50,880 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,764 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter worth $5,257,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 7.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,864,000 after acquiring an additional 608,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Walmart (WMT)
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.