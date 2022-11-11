Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $105.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.36.
Westlake Stock Up 9.4 %
Shares of Westlake stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.
