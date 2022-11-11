Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $105.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WLK. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Westlake in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Westlake from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Westlake from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.36.

Westlake Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $106.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Westlake has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 27.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

