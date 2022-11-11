Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £120 ($138.17) price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($126.66) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($143.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £125 ($143.93) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

Shares of AZN opened at £108.82 ($125.30) on Friday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a fifty-two week high of £115.40 ($132.87). The stock has a market capitalization of £168.62 billion and a PE ratio of -185.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £101.55 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.72.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

