Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Trading Up 5%

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €23.08 ($23.08) and last traded at €23.00 ($23.00). Approximately 21,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 222,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.90 ($21.90).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEQ shares. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($22.00) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($23.00) target price on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.56 and a 200 day moving average of €21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50.

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

