Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 639.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 14.3% during the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth about $1,237,000. Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DEO. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($50.66) to GBX 4,550 ($52.39) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,800 ($32.24) to GBX 3,000 ($34.54) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($58.03) to GBX 5,430 ($62.52) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Stock Down 2.9 %

About Diageo

NYSE:DEO opened at $171.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.04 and a 200-day moving average of $178.68. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

