DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Short Interest Down 47.5% in October

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the October 15th total of 101,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) by 387.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.22% of DiaMedica Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DMAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 25,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $4.55.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase 2 REDUX trial for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase 2/3 REMEDY2 trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

