Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 51.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $160.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $166.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

