Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.35.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $160.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.48 and a 200-day moving average of $133.82. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $166.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

