DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the October 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DDCCF. Baader Bank cut DIC Asset from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a €7.50 ($7.50) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on DIC Asset from €20.50 ($20.50) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

DIC Asset Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:DDCCF traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676. DIC Asset has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $18.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

