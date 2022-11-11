Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $41.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

DGII has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Digi International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Digi International from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.89.

DGII stock opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Digi International has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $42.04. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Digi International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 555,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Digi International by 127.3% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 406,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 227,598 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Digi International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 115,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,276,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

