DigiByte Market Capitalization Tops $111.41 Million (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 11th. DigiByte has a market cap of $111.41 million and $2.63 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 28.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,772.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000492 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00360552 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022652 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00125166 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.38 or 0.00747536 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.55 or 0.00605481 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001066 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005933 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00226713 BTC.
About DigiByte
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,790,719,858 coins. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.
Buying and Selling DigiByte
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
