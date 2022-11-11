DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Cowen

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DBRG. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

DBRG opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.17. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $34.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.52%.

In other news, CEO Marc C. Ganzi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 386,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,358.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Liam Stewart purchased 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.26 per share, with a total value of $50,358.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,031.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc C. Ganzi purchased 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, for a total transaction of $487,040.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,358.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is an infrastructure investment firm. It specializes in investing and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, edge infrastructure, digital infrastructure and real estate. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Boston, Massachusetts; Denver, Colorado; London, United Kingdom; Senningerberg, Luxembourg and Singapore.

