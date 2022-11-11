Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) PT Raised to $380.00

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dillard’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $320.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.45. Dillard’s has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $416.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $6.42. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 13.73%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 36.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $540,000. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 20.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 112.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.