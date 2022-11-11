Diversified Portfolios Inc. Acquires 84,322 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 232.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55,699 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,563,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 79,809 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.76. 12,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,865. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.14.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

