Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.6% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 221,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,016,000 after buying an additional 42,628 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 40,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $5.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.37. The stock had a trading volume of 148,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,867. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average is $171.21. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $183.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $242.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at $22,553,065.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

