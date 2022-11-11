Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 500 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 24,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Argus lowered their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.61.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.44. 134,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,277,627. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.78. The company has a market cap of $258.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

