DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by TheStreet

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOCU. UBS Group cut their price objective on DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.38.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $45.96 on Wednesday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $275.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 43.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 86.7% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

