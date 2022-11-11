Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 24,552 Shares

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $12,521.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,304,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,615,102.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Maxwell Simkoff sold 10,719 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $5,359.50.

On Thursday, October 27th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 13,874 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $7,075.74.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 27,862 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $13,931.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 36,211 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total value of $18,467.61.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $137,571.84.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 15 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $7.50.

On Thursday, October 6th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 3,979 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $1,989.50.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 56,227 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $28,675.77.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 35,360 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $18,033.60.

On Thursday, September 15th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 24,266 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $13,588.96.

Doma Stock Performance

Shares of Doma stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOMA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Doma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eminence Capital LP boosted its stake in Doma by 25.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 12,491,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after buying an additional 2,571,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doma by 105.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Doma by 182.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,443,799 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Doma by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 995,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Doma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 21,622 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Doma

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Articles

