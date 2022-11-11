Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CWXZF has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at $4.29 on Monday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

