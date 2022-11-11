Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at Raymond James

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBMGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Doman Building Materials Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DBM. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.29.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 3.0 %

DBM stock opened at C$5.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$502.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12 month low of C$5.30 and a 12 month high of C$8.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amar Doman acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.90 per share, with a total value of C$212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,535 shares in the company, valued at C$315,856.50.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

