Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on D. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.92.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

D opened at $62.37 on Monday. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.96. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,021,842,000 after buying an additional 1,094,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,800,906,000 after buying an additional 1,393,676 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after buying an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after buying an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

