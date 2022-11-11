Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Donaldson from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Donaldson from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Donaldson Stock Down 1.1 %

DCI stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. 381,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,881. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.61 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Donaldson news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $361,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,997.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Wim Vermeersch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $493,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,415.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

