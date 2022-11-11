Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

DRPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.50.

Get Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche alerts:

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Stock Up 2.2 %

OTC DRPRF opened at $104.45 on Tuesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a one year low of $80.49 and a one year high of $105.85.

About Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.