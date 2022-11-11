Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2022

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UNGet Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.96.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 3.6 %

DIR.UN stock opened at C$11.96 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.