Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$15.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$14.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$14.96.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Stock Up 3.6 %

DIR.UN stock opened at C$11.96 on Monday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.25 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.36. The stock has a market cap of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.39.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

