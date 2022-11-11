Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.58.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $11.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.0609 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.