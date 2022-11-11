Duality Advisers LP Acquires 46,883 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.06% of Radian Group worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $315,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 60.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 141,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $67,843,000. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at $7,132,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE:RDN opened at $20.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.97 and a 12 month high of $24.84.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

RDN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Radian Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

