Duality Advisers LP Buys 3,972 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 6.5 %

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,930. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

