Duality Advisers LP Buys New Shares in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 195,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Sally Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 8.1% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sally Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Sally Beauty Company Profile

NYSE:SBH opened at $12.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

