Duality Advisers LP Has $2.28 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 332.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,522 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.71 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.79 and a 200-day moving average of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Southern

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,438,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $200,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp raised shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

