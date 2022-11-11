DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.30 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.30 EPS.
DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $85.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02.
DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 36.46%.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after buying an additional 58,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after acquiring an additional 218,388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,785,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,954,000 after acquiring an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,616,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,110,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,721,000 after purchasing an additional 266,733 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.
