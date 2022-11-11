DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.00 billion-$13.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.10 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.30 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.62.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.7 %

DD stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,495,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,884. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.10. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 31.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $195,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 21.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Stories

